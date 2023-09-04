LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After a wet few days, the Las Vegas Soaring Club is taking advantage of the beautiful Labor Day weather to take their planes out to fly at Red Rock Canyon.

“If it’s winds that are too gusty, obviously you don’t want to fly and anything like lightning. We’ll do a lot of dust flying, but once it gets too dark, we pack it up and go home so really steady and stable conditions is what we want to be able to fly safely,” Wayne Posner explained.

Posner has been a member of the Las Vegas Soaring Club for two years.

It’s become a family pastime for him and his 9-year-old son Reese.

“I started driving RC cars and one day my dad went to go get a battery for it and he came back with a glider,” Reese said.

Posner said enjoying the scenery and taking time away from the city is one of their favorite things to do.

“You’re at the edge of Red Rock Canyon so the vistas are great, and you have a lot of people coming by and asking questions that want to learn about the hobby,” Posner added.

Like 12-year-old Rocco Dombrowski and his 8-year-old brother Ari who dropped in after their family hike in Calico basin.

“I’ve just always loved planes and I saw them flying here so I just asked if I could fly one,” said Rocco.

Ari’s favorite part?

“Probably just watching the planes land and take off,” Ari said.

While visitors can fly drones for recreational purposes at Red Rock Canyon, you are prohibited from launching and landing drones and other unmanned aircraft in Red Rock’s Wilderness

The Las Vegas Soaring Club fly site is open to members.

“It’s Labor Day weekend right so just being able to spend time with friends and family and we’re starting to move into the fall so who knows how much longer we’re going to have this great weather,” added Posner. “Typically, Vegas is hit or miss. You don’t know what you’re going to get when you get into September or October so enjoy it while you can.”