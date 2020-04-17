Some Las Vegas small businesses unable to cash in on federal assistance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas small businesses are frustrated they haven’t received any federal assistance. Tens of thousands of these businesses across the state were not able to cash in on the $349 billion in funding made available to them.

8 News Now spoke to John Smolen, owner of the Crab Corner, who said he wants more action from lawmakers. He said he followed all the steps, then was told there’s no money left.

It’s been nearly a month since Smolen had to close his dine-in service.

On March 30, he applied to the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which offered a $10,000 advance.

This Monday, he heard back from the program, saying it changed. Due to demand, it is now only offering $1,000 per employee, up to 10.

He was told that due to excessive demand, he would have to fill out a new application, but now it’s out of money.

“There’s uncertainty on the federal funds coming from the loan programs; there’s uncertainty around if and when we’ll be allowed to reopen,” said Smolen, “and our city of Las Vegas, how are we going to recover from this?”

Now, federal and state lawmakers are pushing to replenish the paycheck protection program by $250 billion.

Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford wants an additional $125 billion for women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses.