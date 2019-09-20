Las Vegas singles not happy at all when it comes to dating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s tough out there for singles, and especially singles in Las Vegas.

A new survey indicates there are 114 better places to be if you’re just looking to be happy with the dating scene.

The Top 10 cities for dating satisfaction, according to apartmentlist.com’s analysis:

Atlanta Madison, Wisconsin Washington, D.C. Bloomington, Indiana New Orleans Arlington, Virginia Minneapolis Boston Pittsburgh Alexandria, Virginia

Reno puts Las Vegas to shame, coming in at No. 54. Even Henderson is better at No. 94.

Why does Las Vegas rank so low (No. 115)? Cost, for one thing. Dates are expensive with all the top-tier entertainment in town, and restaurants can be pricey, too.

Las Vegas men are less satisfied (16% satisfaction rate) than men (24%). Nationwide, that average is 25% for women and 36% for men.

Take some consolation. You’re just miles away from half of the bottom 10 cities for dating: Fresno, San Bernardino, Bakersfield, Anaheim and Stockton are worse places, with Stockton in dead last at No. 130.

See the full survey here.