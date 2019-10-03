Las Vegas sign goes purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Domestic violence makes headlines constantly, whether it involves celebrities, sports figures, politicians … maybe even your family or your neighbors.

Clark County officials along with representatives at SafeNest and The Shade Tree want victims to know that help is available, and they want to spread the message that domestic violence must stop.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. County commissioners and representatives from SafeNest and The Shade Tree turned the lights on the world-famous Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign purple today.

“Domestic violence is not acceptable,” Commissioner Justin Jones said. “We must come together to confront this issue and show the victims that they are not alone, and help is available.”

The message is about more than the lights, but the highly visible sign will serve as a reminder all month. A county news release reminded victims that there is help. Last year, other resorts featured purple lights during October, and Hoover Dam was bathed in purple light.

“SafeNest and The Shade Tree are tremendous organizations, which help empower Southern Nevadans to end abusive relationships,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “We are proud to stand with them and shine a light on this important issue.”

If you are a victim of domestic violence or if you suspect someone close to you is a victim, please call SafeNest hotline at (702) 646-4981 or 1-800-486-7782; or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The commissioners and representatives from Safe Nest came together today to turn on purple lights on the world-famous sign. Like the famed Las Vegas Strip, the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is in unincorporated Clark County. The purple light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.

About SafeNest: Nevada’s largest and most comprehensive nonprofit organization dedicated to ending domestic violence in Clark County. Since opening in 1977, SafeNest has answered more than 500,000 crisis calls to their 24/7 hotline and sheltered more than 20,000 victims of domestic violence.

About The Shade Tree: Southern Nevada’s only 24-hour accessible emergency shelter specifically designed to meet the needs of women and children in crisis, servicing many who are victims of domestic violence, homelessness and/or human trafficking, by offering shelter, meals and programming that promotes stability, dignity and self-reliance.