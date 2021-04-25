‘Las Vegas Shutdown 2020’ art gallery opens on The Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special art gallery is open on The Strip, showcasing a historic period on Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is at the “Carnevale Galleries” inside Caesars.

The series centers around The Strip’s shutdown last year.

It was the brainchild of the curator there, along with a local photographer, who set out last spring to capture something that had not been seen in decades.

“To see a city that’s filled with neon lights, pedestrians on the sidewalks, in the casinos, and see it at a complete standstill was mind blowing really,” said curator Tony Carnevale. “It took a lot to comprehend at first and then we said well we’re in it, let’s document it by way of photography.”

There are 30 images, and only 20 of each is being put up for sale.

The galleries are in the Caesars Hotel and the Forum Shops.

Staff are also looking at giving 20% of the proceeds to local charities.

The images will be on display until they are all sold out.

You can also buy the digital book of images on Amazon. It is called “Las Vegas Shutdown 2020”.