LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A show chronicling the evolution of the “king of pop” Michael Jackson’s illustrious performing career is taking over the Orleans Showroom in Las Vegas.

Jackson’s transformation from the beginning of his career to the latter stages allows the audience to be taken on a ride, the producers say.

“We’ve expanded off the Jackson 5, into Off The Wall, to the latter Michael that we’ve all come to love, the King of Pop,” said Dean Coleman, producer of MJ The Evolution.

A generation of people truly grew up with Jackson and his music, the producer says, and with MJ The Evolution, not only do those people now get to relive Jackson’s youth, but in some ways, their own.

“We’ll never see another Michael Jackson ever because of the extremes from a kid to an adolescent to an adult,” said Coleman.

Jackson’s longevity as a performer is, in part, to what the producers credit the success of the show.

“He had a lasting impression on the world, and on music in the entertainment industry,” said Blair Farrington, director of the show. “He was really the top entertainer, probably ever.”

Performances of MJ The Evolution at The Orleans Hotel & Casino are scheduled through July 8, and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.