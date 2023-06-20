LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been one week since the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Championship and local shops across the valley are expecting a rush of people to get their gear framed and memorialized.

Brett Maly, the President of Art Encounter has everything from contemporary work to modern masters, but they also do custom framing and already have several requests in.

“The Vegas Golden Knights are family and just how people might want to frame an achievement from a child or a photo, they want to frame the Knights achievement and they should,” Maly said. “We’re actually in the process of framing some things right now and we love doing that because we can show off our creativity.

Presentation is all part of the artwork, highlighting a special moment that can be frozen in time.

“I was fortunate enough to be here when UNLV won in 1991 and I still have a lot of that stuff and I didn’t know at the time but I kind of packed it and put it away, if I knew I would’ve framed it then. So now I’m framing these things, so they do continue to gain value,” Brian Slipock said.

He is the owner of Jackson’s Bar and Grill and has his establishment decked out in Golden Knights posters and apparel and is looking to do the same at his home.

“I have a whole room that’s VGK, so I have retired jerseys put up on the wall already and now I’m looking into to get pucks, and sticks and different things like that,” Slipock added.

As an avid sports fan, he’s all about capturing the essence of the VGK team.

“So we’re looking at everything that comes in and what can we add to our collection and preferably if it’s got this year on it, that makes it even more of a value to me,” Slipock explained.

A well-made display to commemorate a homegrown team goes a long way to show how far we’ve come as a sports team and community.

“We have a lot of clients that have been coming here for decades and working with our framers who have been coming up with designs for a long time, so we’re excited about that and excited to pay homage to the Misfits!” Maly said.

Maly said custom framing depends on what a customer wants done but can take anywhere from two to three weeks.

“I think this is totally becoming a sports town and built on winners because we only go with teams that win,” Slipock added.

To learn more about Art Encounter, click here. To learn more about Jackson’s Bar & Grill, click here.