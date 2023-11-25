LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –While many have struggled to keep up with inflation costs this year, Black Friday shoppers were out in full force at Downtown Summerlin.

“Black Friday shopping,” Marin O’Brien said of her shopping trip Friday. “We do have a good haul.”

O’Brien was one of many who decided to get out and shop after Thanksgiving.

“There were actually a lot of good sales out,” Angela Dillon said.

Dillon and hundreds of others headed to Downtown Summerlin to score some Black Friday deals, as a tough financial year for some comes to a close.

“There was a bit of economic thought around the presents,” Dillon said of her shopping this year.

While numbers show inflation is starting to trend in the right direction, things are still pricey, many told 8 News Now they were tightening their purse strings more this season.

“I did have to save a little bit more,” Jessica Medina said. “And I am shopping on more of a budget for sure.”

This has many retailers deepening discounts to levels experts have said they haven’t seen since 2020.

“We usually never go black Friday shopping,” O’Brien said. “So, this is a first.”

A lot of people told 8 News Now this has them opting for in-person shopping for the first time since the pandemic.

“Lines were about an hour and a half long,” Dillon said. “Just to get out the doors.”

While those we spoke with said they weren’t expecting such a big crowd, those in Downtown Summerlin said they were happy to see so much excitement.

“I think it’s so great that everyone is coming together,” O’Brien concluded. “To celebrate Christmas.”