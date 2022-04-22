LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a Las Vegas coffee shop that is reducing CO2 emissions one cup at a time.

Jolt Coffee Company roasts hundreds of pounds of coffee weekly in its Bellwether roasting machine. It’s a zero-emissions roasting system that doesn’t use a vent and reuses the energy by putting it back into the roasting process.

This allows coffee lovers to enjoy their fresh cup of conscious coffee that is also good for the environment.

On this Earth Day, Jolt Coffee Co. is celebrating with free coffee and a free plant to customers. Last year, the local coffee roaster and shop became the first roaster in Nevada to roast conscious coffee by eliminating thousands of pounds of CO2 emissions from going into the environment, which causes damage to the ozone. In addition, in the last year, they saved 10 trees.

Jolt Coffee Co. (KLAS)

They are offering Earth Day deals to celebrate, including specialty coffee tumblers, free coffee, and a complimentary plant to take home provided by their partner and local plant shop Gaia Flowers. Jolt Coffee Co. will continue the celebration with a one-day Earth Day with a sunrise drum circle and local vendor market on Saturday, April 23.

The coffee shop is located inside the LGBTQ center in downtown Las Vegas off of Maryland Parkway.