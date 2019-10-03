Las Vegas shooting survivor wants public places to be safer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A woman who lost her left eye and had shrapnel lodged in her brain in the Las Vegas shooting rampage says the MGM settlement shows her that something good can result from a horrible experience.

Chelsea Romo told reporters Thursday in San Diego that she hopes the settlement will result in measures to make public places safer.

The 30-year-old single mother of two young children from Temecula, California says she has had seven surgeries and her recovery is never ending.

She remembers smiling shortly after the shooting when she opened her eyes and could see after being told she would be blind for life.

Romo’s attorney James Frantz represents 199 victims and says it has yet to be decided how the thousands of victims will split the money from the settlement with MGM that could pay up to $800 million.

Frantz says attorneys will likely take a percentage fee and that he hasn’t decided how much he will seek.

