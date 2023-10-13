Disclaimer: Content in this story may be disturbing for some readers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is treating a dog that was found “bleeding profusely” in an apartment complex after he had been shot.

The Animal Foundation said in a Facebook post that the Clark County Animal Protection Services found the dog, later named Dawson, in a Las Vegas apartment complex.

When they found Dawson, he was “bleeding profusely” and it appeared that the blood was coming from the top of his head, near his right ear.

Warning the following photos may be disturbing. (KLAS)

Dawson (Animal Foundation)

Dawson was rushed to The Animal Foundation.

The veterinary team found an open wound in Dawson’s ear canal and an exam confirmed that he had been shot with a handgun.

The bullet was found embedded in Dawson’s chest, the post said. The Animal Foundation believes the wound was fresh and “likely happened a few days before he was found.”

The team at Animal Foundation was able to remove the bullet and clean his wounds.

Clark County Animal Protection Services is investigating the incident.

Dawson, described as a “sweet, wiggly boy who loves belly rubs,” has a long road ahead of him, the post said.

Click here if you would like to donate to the shelter for Dawson’s medical expenses.