Las Vegas man sentenced to at least 1 year in prison for dog’s killing

Records show Metro police arrested Carlos Fonseca Jr., 27, on Tuesday. A warrant for Fonseca’s arrest indicates he is on parole for a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of hanging a dog on a fence and leaving her to die will serve a minimum of one year in prison, records show.

Last week, Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Carlos Fonseca Jr., 27, to 1-4 years in prison on an animal cruelty charge.

Detectives said on Oct. 4, Fonseca killed a Japanese Tosa named “Lady” by hanging by her leash near a dumpster. The incident happened on Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive.

Surveillance video from the businesses showed a man, later identified as Fonseca, walking the dog, tying it up on the fence several times and leaving, police said.

Detectives said surveillance video led them to Fonseca, in part because of red streaks in his hair.

Through another surveillance video, police learned the suspect may live in a nearby apartment complex. While talking to neighbors there a week later, one person told police her neighbor had a dog until a week prior.

Detectives subsequently interviewed Fonseca’s girlfriend, who said the dog belonged to her.

In November, Fonseca agreed to an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but said prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.