Las Vegas sees surge in marriage licenses leading up to Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Love is in the Las Vegas air this weekend as many flock to the Clark County Marriage License Bureau to tie the knot!

Weddings are very popular in the city, but especially during Valentine’s Day.

The Marriage License Bureau issued more than 600 licenses in the three days leading up to Feb. 14.

The Bureau anticipates many more on Sunday as couples celebrate their nuptials on the day made for love.

“Lines around the corner of the Marriage License Bureau and courthouse left a palpable feeling of excitement in the air,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya. “We expect to have a great weekend with Valentine’s Day landing on a Sunday of a holiday weekend; last year 660 couples were married on Valentine’s Day.”

Couples are encouraged to register online at mlic.vegas to decrease their time inside the Marriage License Bureau.

The Bureau is located in downtown Las Vegas at 201 East Clark Avenue.