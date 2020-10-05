Las Vegas sees increase in apartment rental defaults

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In September, more than 10% of Las Vegas apartment tenants missed a rental payment, making it one of the cities that saw the biggest jump in tenants who didn’t pay, according to a story published by Bloomberg Quint News.

The information was based on a data from the top 50 metropolitan areas from RealPage Inc. The data showed that 10.6% of Las Vegans didn’t pay their apartment rent in September, compared to 4.1% at the same time last year.

The report said tenants in the “hardest-hit economies” are most likely to stop paying and there is more stress in hospitality-focused cities such as Las Vegas.

Las Vegas has been grappling with one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. In August, the rate was more than 13%.

In August, Gov. Steve Sisolak extended Nevada’s residential eviction moratorium until Oct. 15, 2020. “As I have done previously, this extension is intended to keep people in their homes while we are still battling this pandemic,” said Governor Sisolak.