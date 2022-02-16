Las Vegas has second worst credit scores nationwide, study finds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your credit score can determine if people can buy a home, rent an apartment, finance a car, and so much more. And for many in Las Vegas low credit scores are keeping them from doing any of these.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its ‘Cities with the Highest & Lowest Credit Scores‘ list. And out of 2,572 cities in the United States Las Vegas ranks 2,571, or second to last.

According to the list, the median credit score in Las Vegas this year is 524. Credit scoring companies use your credit history to determine your score which will fall somewhere between 300 to 850. According to the commonly accepted ratings below, Las Vegas has a poor credit rating.

300-579: Poor.

580-669: Fair.

670-739: Good.

740-799: Very good.

800-850: Excellent.

The only city worse than Las Vegas was Glendale, Ariz. with a 517 credit score.

Other local cities on the list are North Las Vegas with a fair 665 credit score. Henderson shines among valley cities with a good 716.

At the other end of the list are the cities with excellent credit scores:

The Villages, FL (806) Sun City West, AZ (792) Oro Valley, AZ (789) Santa Monica, CA (789) Laguna Woods, CA (788)

WalletHub Methodology

In order to identify the cities with the highest and lowest credit scores, WalletHub compared the median credit scores of residents in each of 2,572 U.S. cities as of September 2021, based on TransUnion data. A rank of “1” corresponds with the city with the highest credit score. In determining our sample, we considered only the city proper in each case and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area. We categorized each city according to the following population sizes: