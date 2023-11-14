LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In honor of six-year-old civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, students at schools across the U.S. celebrated her courage.
In Las Vegas, several schools took part in a special walk to school and wore the color purple.
Some of the schools involved in this year’s annual walk included Marion Earl Elementary and Somerset Academy Aliante campus.
Ruby Nell Bridges Hall was the first African American child to attend formerly whites-only William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis on Nov. 14, 1960.