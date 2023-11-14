LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In honor of six-year-old civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, students at schools across the U.S. celebrated her courage.

In Las Vegas, several schools took part in a special walk to school and wore the color purple.

Students at Marion Earl Elementary School honor Ruby Bridges. (Credit: Marion Earl Elementary School)

Students at Somerset Academy celebrated civil rights activist Ruby Bridges on Nov. 14, 2023. (Somerset Academy)

Students at Marion Earl Elementary School honor Ruby Bridges. (Credit: Marion Earl Elementary School)

Some of the schools involved in this year’s annual walk included Marion Earl Elementary and Somerset Academy Aliante campus.

Ruby Nell Bridges Hall was the first African American child to attend formerly whites-only William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis on Nov. 14, 1960.