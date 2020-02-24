Las Vegas school principal warns about man wanting hugs from students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The principal of Wright Elementary School in southwest Las Vegas sent a message to parents to warn them of a man who had approached some students “asking them for hugs” last week.
According to the message, the incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 21 and involved students walking home from a bus stop near Durango and Early Horizon drives, near Mountains Edge Parkway.
The students ran away and reported the incident to their parent. Metro police were contacted and are investigating.
Principal Maribel McAdory it is important to remind students to do the following:
- Walk in groups to and from school
- Nevada take rides from strangers
- If approached by a stranger, keep a safe distance and think of a direction to run
- Shout and yell as loud as possible
- Nevada give out your name or address to people who you don’t know
- Run to a safe place such as a school, church or store
- Always let your parents or guardians know where you whereabouts
- Be sure to know your parents’ full names, addresses and phone numbers
- If possible, get a license plate number