Las Vegas school principal warns about man wanting hugs from students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The principal of Wright Elementary School in southwest Las Vegas sent a message to parents to warn them of a man who had approached some students “asking them for hugs” last week.

According to the message, the incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 21 and involved students walking home from a bus stop near Durango and Early Horizon drives, near Mountains Edge Parkway.

The students ran away and reported the incident to their parent. Metro police were contacted and are investigating.

Principal Maribel McAdory it is important to remind students to do the following: