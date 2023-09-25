LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas high school band will be traveling to Europe to pay tribute to those who fought in the invasion of Normandy on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

Experiencing history with music is what a group of Green Valley High School band members plan to do on the upcoming ten-day trip. The group told 8 News Now they hope to be part of the unforgettable 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

Marching band student Alex Pena said the group is getting ready for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

“I feel really blessed to be able to do this,” Pena said. “It’s a huge privilege [and] an honor that our school allows for trips to happen.”

Traveling all the way to Europe, the marching band will perform in France to pay tribute to those who fought in the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, known as D-Day. Thousands of Allied troops lost their lives after a successful invasion of German forces on the coast of Normandy. This operation began the liberation of France.

Marching band student Hailey Chumpitaz said this is a trip she will never forget.

“Maybe inspiring others to do band so they can have a similar experience,” she said.

These students have put in a lot of hard work practicing and working out to perform in front of friends and family which can hopefully help them get to Europe.

Band director Cara Froelich said the group is actively looking for financial help.

“Every student has an opportunity to do individual fundraisers,” she said. “We also do group fundraising. Kids were out here washing cars and getting ready to sell coupon books.”

Froelich said she hopes others will consider donating to the band so no student gets left behind.

“We always try to find something that’s meaningful for the students when we travel and we try to find music that is meaningful for us to share,” she said.

She said they do this by sharing experiences that keep the rich history and cultures alive.

The band leaves for Europe on March 6th. Froelich told 8 News Now that some students may not be able to go because of cost. According to the band’s website, the group has raised more than $27,000 with a goal of $200,000.

You can donate to the entire band and individual band members on Green Valley’s Marching Band website.