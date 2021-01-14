Las Vegas says goodbye to magic legend Siegfried Fischbacher

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion cub as Roy Horn holds up a microphone during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, in Las Vegas. Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tributes to Siegfried Fischbacher are coming in on social media. David Copperfield, Lance Burton, MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman have posted messages on Siegfried’s passing.

I am devastated to hear the news of Siegfried Fischbacher’s passing. Today is truly the end of an era in Las Vegas and in the world of magic.



Siegfried was for decades the epitome of what a Las Vegas entertainer should be. On stage he was larger than life… pic.twitter.com/sxibjpT1UM — Lance Burton (@LanceBurtonMM) January 14, 2021

The passing of Siegfried Fischbacher marks the end of an era. Siegfried & Roy had a vision for the kind of entertainment spectacular the world at large had never before seen. We are grateful for all they meant to MGM Resorts, Las Vegas and to the world of entertainment. pic.twitter.com/9Yx6TDVfyl — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) January 14, 2021

The Mirage, home to “Siegfried & Roy” since 19990, said, “It’s hard not to imagine Siegfried & Roy somewhere, reunited, doing two shows nightly, to a perpetual standing ovation. Rest in paradise, Siegfried Fischbacher.”

Related Content Las Vegas performer Siegfried Fischbacher dies

Goodman cites the importance of the Siegfried & Roy show to the city, adding, “More importantly than anything, Siegfried was the kindest and most loyal friend and a beautiful individual. What is calming now is to realize is that he is back with his life partner, Roy Horn, and at peace. You are loved, dear Siegfried.”

We are just crushed to have lost Siegfried our wonderful friend and giant entertainer. Anyone who came to town, their request was always, “I must see Siegfried and Roy!” — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) January 14, 2021

Visitors to their personal home had the thrill of seeing the habitat where so many cubs were born and raised. And a trip to the Mirage Hotel and the Secret Garden was a treat one never could forget. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) January 14, 2021

#ClarkCounty shares the sadness of friends, family and fans of #SiegfriedFischbacher today. The legendary Las #Vegas entertainer has died at 81. A legend and our adopted son, he and Roy Horn revolutionized Las Vegas entertainment.#Siegfried and Roy now back together forever. pic.twitter.com/CFwfHfAFq1 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 14, 2021

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak sent a message of condolences to Fischbacher’s family, friends and loved ones stating Fischbacher “helped shine a bright spotlight on Las Vegas’ entertainment industry to the world.”

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher. He was a ‘Master of the Impossible’ and an exemplary Nevadan whose contributions – alongside the late great Roy Horn – helped shine a bright spotlight on Las Vegas’ entertainment industry to the world. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends and loved ones at this time.” Governor Steve Sisolak

The magic duo had a lasting effect on fans — and even became a part of growing up in Las Vegas:

Mom use to take us to see the Tigers at the Mirage. They were a huge part of Vegas growing up. The most popular show. Siegfried & Roy pic.twitter.com/9HCRhdWSRY — 💀🗡🛡🗡💀 (@mercerart) January 14, 2021

Images and memories of Siegfried & Roy show some of the city’s history, as well as the history of the two magicians who made it happen.

The only way to party in a Las Vegas hotel room in 1970 is with Siegfried & Roy, Gianni Russo from the Movie The Godfather, and a Cheetah. Desert Inn Hotel Oct. 1970. pic.twitter.com/8nNEgGGCJ3 — Remember When Las Vegas (@las_when) January 7, 2021

Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, has died at 81. Revisit V.F.'s 1999 profile of the two illusionists #VFArchive https://t.co/iTl6FvHPrl — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 14, 2021