Las Vegas says goodbye to magic legend Siegfried Fischbacher

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tributes to Siegfried Fischbacher are coming in on social media. David Copperfield, Lance Burton, MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman have posted messages on Siegfried’s passing.
The Mirage, home to “Siegfried & Roy” since 19990, said, “It’s hard not to imagine Siegfried & Roy somewhere, reunited, doing two shows nightly, to a perpetual standing ovation. Rest in paradise, Siegfried Fischbacher.”
Goodman cites the importance of the Siegfried & Roy show to the city, adding, “More importantly than anything, Siegfried was the kindest and most loyal friend and a beautiful individual. What is calming now is to realize is that he is back with his life partner, Roy Horn, and at peace. You are loved, dear Siegfried.”
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak sent a message of condolences to Fischbacher’s family, friends and loved ones stating Fischbacher “helped shine a bright spotlight on Las Vegas’ entertainment industry to the world.”
“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher. He was a ‘Master of the Impossible’ and an exemplary Nevadan whose contributions – alongside the late great Roy Horn – helped shine a bright spotlight on Las Vegas’ entertainment industry to the world.
Kathy and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends and loved ones at this time.”Governor Steve Sisolak
The magic duo had a lasting effect on fans — and even became a part of growing up in Las Vegas:
Images and memories of Siegfried & Roy show some of the city’s history, as well as the history of the two magicians who made it happen.