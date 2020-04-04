Las Vegas Sands to cover emergency pay for employees at 3rd-party Venetian restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just a day after announcing they will pay all employees through April 30, Las Vegas Sands is now assisting employees of third-party restaurants at the Venetian Resort. On Friday, the company announced a new program to cover emergency pay for employees of several partner restaurants.
The new program assists approximately 1,200 employees. These restaurants include:
- Black Tap Burgers & Beer
- Bouchon
- Buddy V’s Ristorante
- CUT by Wolfgang Puck
- Go Greek
- Lagasse’s Stadium
- Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano
- Majordomo Meat & Fish
- Moon Palace
- Mott 32
- sixth+mill ristorante pizzeria and bar
- Solaro by Wolfgang Puck
- Spritz Poolside Restaurant
- Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Las Vegas Sands will cover payroll costs during the current shutdown of each restaurant’s salaried employees and weekly stipend for hourly and part-time employees.