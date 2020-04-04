Las Vegas Sands to cover emergency pay for employees at 3rd-party Venetian restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just a day after announcing they will pay all employees through April 30, Las Vegas Sands is now assisting employees of third-party restaurants at the Venetian Resort. On Friday, the company announced a new program to cover emergency pay for employees of several partner restaurants.

The new program assists approximately 1,200 employees. These restaurants include:

Black Tap Burgers & Beer

Bouchon

Buddy V’s Ristorante

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Go Greek

Lagasse’s Stadium

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Majordomo Meat & Fish

Moon Palace

Mott 32

sixth+mill ristorante pizzeria and bar

Solaro by Wolfgang Puck

Spritz Poolside Restaurant

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Las Vegas Sands will cover payroll costs during the current shutdown of each restaurant’s salaried employees and weekly stipend for hourly and part-time employees.