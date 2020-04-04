Las Vegas Sands to cover emergency pay for employees at 3rd-party Venetian restaurants

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just a day after announcing they will pay all employees through April 30, Las Vegas Sands is now assisting employees of third-party restaurants at the Venetian Resort. On Friday, the company announced a new program to cover emergency pay for employees of several partner restaurants.

The new program assists approximately 1,200 employees. These restaurants include:

  • Black Tap Burgers & Beer
  • Bouchon
  • Buddy V’s Ristorante
  • CUT by Wolfgang Puck
  • Go Greek
  • Lagasse’s Stadium
  • Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano
  • Majordomo Meat & Fish
  • Moon Palace
  • Mott 32
  • sixth+mill ristorante pizzeria and bar
  • Solaro by Wolfgang Puck
  • Spritz Poolside Restaurant
  • Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Las Vegas Sands will cover payroll costs during the current shutdown of each restaurant’s salaried employees and weekly stipend for hourly and part-time employees.

