Las Vegas Sands President: Vegas in ‘a world of hurt’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Sands Corporation continues to face COVID-19 challenges.

The company who owns the Venetian and Palazzo, released it’s second quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon — a 97.1 percent drop in net revenue compared to last year.

While there are signs of recovery for its properties in Asia, here in Las Vegas, it is going to take time.

During Wednesday’s conference call with investors, Sands president and COO Rob Goldstein said Las Vegas is in “a world of hurt”. Goldstein added that next to its Singapore and Macao properties, Las Vegas is being viewed as the least favorable.

Las Vegas is dependent on groups, conventions, and air travel. Sands says they see that it is not going to turn around right away with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

Goldstein says Las Vegas can not perform without the return of them, since Las Vegas is no longer a casino driven market. They can’t make money with limited hotel occupancy either.

“I speak for Las Vegas Venetian and Palazzo, and I assume that may translate to other properties as well,” Goldstein said during the conference call. “It’s an amazing transition from making half a billion dollars a year and we’re hitting all cylinders and today it’s painful.”

As for the Asian market, Sands finds the biggest upside potential in Macau and plans for more expansion there.

The company is trying to remain confident that people will plan to travel, shop and come here again.