Las Vegas Sands extends pay, benefits for employees through Oct.31 despite declining business due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheldon G. Adelson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Sands, shared in a letter to Team Members of The Venetian Resort Wednesday that the company is committed to maintaining pay and benefits, even in the face of declining business demand during COVID-19, through at least Oct. 31.

“This pandemic has not only changed how our business operates; it has changed almost everything about our daily lives,” Adelson said in the letter. “What has not changed is our commitment to you.”

Nearly 10,000 Team Members of Las Vegas Sands who work throughout The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, including The Venetian, The Palazzo, Venezia towers, and the corporate offices in the U.S., were paid full salaries and benefits during the state-mandated closure which began on March 17 and ended in early June.

“To date, to my knowledge, we are the only company in our industry and likely one of few in the broader hospitality industry who has not furloughed or laid off employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.