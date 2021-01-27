Las Vegas Sands down $2.4 billion in net revenue for Q4 2020, cites pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Sands Corporation released its fourth quarter earnings Wednesday. 8 News Now broke down the impact on the company’s Vegas properties and the road to recovery.

Sands was down $2.4 billion in net revenue compared to the same time in 2019. The company says this is due to the monumental financial impact of the pandemic.

The company owns The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo Center, as well as properties in Macao and Singapore. Although visitation during the week in Las Vegas is down, Sands says it’s doing fairly well on the weekends.

Sands adds there are some days that they’re almost at 2019 slot levels.

Although group bookings for this year have gone down due to continuing restrictions, the company is confident in the demand moving forward.

“Our demand for 2022 to 2027 conventions is unbelievable,” said Robert Goldstein, chairman and CEO of Sands. “Our customers want to come, and we remain very bullish on the return in Las Vegas. It may take longer than we want to; it may take by the end of this year before we see visitation spike, but please don’t be among those people that has these ideas that this pandemic put a hole in Las Vegas. It’s just the opposite.”

In addition to conventions and loosening restrictions, the company says there will need to be more flights to Las Vegas in order to recover.

This was the first earnings call since the passing of CEO and chairman Sheldon Adelson earlier this month. The team says despite the hardship of the past year, they will move forward with the creativity and strategy he was known for.