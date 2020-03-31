Las Vegas Sands donates more than 2 million masks, 20K protective suits to healthcare professionals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Sands announced Tuesday that it will donate more than two million pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) to help local health-care professionals, first responders and nonprofit organizations as our community fights the coronavirus pandemic. This equipment donation includes 2 million medical masks and 20,000 protective suits.

Sands says one million medical masks will be distributed in Nevada, where the company is headquartered, and the other million will be handed out to health professionals in New York, which is now the epicenter of the outbreak.

We continue efforts to ensure those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight have the protective equipment they need, donating 2 million masks and 20,000 protective suits to NV and NY. Read the press release: https://t.co/eZzF3VOMwi pic.twitter.com/TxlIXyAiig — Las Vegas Sands (@LasVegasSands) March 31, 2020

The 20,000 protective suits will be donated to hospitals and first responders in Nevada, Sands stated in their announcement.

“Hopefully our donations will help protect people on the front lines so they can continue their invaluable work, and we can start to see the numbers of people affected begin to diminish. Our properties in Las Vegas may be empty right now, but our hearts are full of hope for the future. The determination and courage I have seen in our Team Members, which I know is the same throughout this country, gives me every confidence we will get through this unprecedented crisis.” Sands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon G. Adelson said.

Sands made their first donation of PPEs to the Las Vegas health-care community and Las Vegas Metro Police Department. It also donated 1,900 coronavirus test kits to the state of Nevada.

In addition to the protective gear donations, Sands is also giving $250,000 to several local organizations including Three Square, Communities In Schools and Share Village Las Vegas.

The company is currently paying each of its nearly 10,000 Las Vegas employees, along with providing full health-care benefits, while its properties remain closed.