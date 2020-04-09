Las Vegas Sands donates 2 million masks to Nevada and New York

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Sands loaded a plane with 2 million surgical face masks and made stops in New York and Las Vegas Thursday to deliver the precious cargo. At each stop, one million masks were unloaded.

The masks are for the Nevada COVID-19 task force which will distribute them to health care workers and first responders. The Las Vegas Sands also donated 20,000 protective suits.

Masks ready for transport to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force pic.twitter.com/VXLvfCKd79 — Las Vegas Sands (@LasVegasSands) April 9, 2020

The Sands announced nearly two weeks ago it would be securing the masks in China and delivering them to Las Vegas and New York which has been hit particularly hard by the virus.

In a Twitter post, Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson wrote: “Our properties in Las Vegas may be empty right now, but our hearts are full of hope for the future.”