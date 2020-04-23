Las Vegas Sands’ 1st quarter revenue down 50% compared to 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas Sands released its first quarter financial report for 2020. Las Vegas Sands owns The Venetian and Palazzo on The Strip.

This report details Las Vegas Sands’ finances from the beginning of the year to March 31st. During that time there were closures at their properties in Macau, Singapore and here in Las Vegas.

Overall, Las Vegas Sands is reporting $1.78 billion in net revenue for the first quarter of 2020. That’s a 51.1% decrease from the $3.6 billion they reported at the same time last year.

Las Vegas Sands’ properties in Macau were shut down for 15 days in February. The company says that since they’ve reopened, business has been constrained by travel restrictions, social distancing within casinos, suspensions among visas and more.

During the earnings call, executives, including CEO Sheldon Adelson, continuously stated that properties in Macau and Singapore will rebound much faster than Las Vegas.

“The eventual recovery could take more time here than in Asia, but we’re confident that Las Vegas’ best days are ahead of it,” Adelson said. “Las Vegas will remain the greatest leisure and business tourist destination in the United States.”

In Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands was experiencing group cancellations and postponements even before the governor’s directive to close casino operations. However, the company has seen a strong demand from multiple groups to reschedule.

Las Vegas Sands is also suspending its dividend program due to the impact from the coronavirus. CEO Sheldon Adelson says he will revisit the suspension as early as possible.

The company is still moving forward with its previously announced capital expenditure program in Macau and Singapore.