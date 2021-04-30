Las Vegas RV sales skyrocket as more people hit the road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no secret that travel and tourism took a hit during the pandemic. Folks took matters into their own hands, buying RVs and motorhomes so they could beat the cabin fever safely.

Those RV sales continue to skyrocket in the Las Vegas valley. And why not? You have everything you need while you hit the road.

Ron and Peggy Knoerchild have called their RV home for the past month.

“When we walked through the door, we knew this was home,” said Ron, “and this was the unit we were going to purchase.”

The retired couple had a house in California for decades, but maintenance during the pandemic was rough.

“We’re too old for this,” said Ron. Peggy added, “We want to enjoy life. This Is the best thing we could come up with.”

Vacations for them meant always being on the road. Now, they get to do it full time.

“For as long as we are healthy, we are going to do this,” Peggy shared.

Their home on the road has everything you need, including a king-sized bed, bathroom and full kitchen.

The Knoerchilds aren’t the only ones with this mobile dream. Johnnie Walker RV is selling vehicles as quickly as they are getting them in.

“Everybody is looking for new units, used units, anything they can get their hands on,” said Ronnie Corwin, sales manager at Johnnie Walker.

Recent reports show the Las Vegas metro area has the 20th-most RV sales.

“We have definitely seen an influx of new buyers,” Corwin shared. “I think it is because everyone has appreciated the quality time they have been spending with their family, and they want to continue it.”

The dealership sold about 100 units last month.

Whether you are looking for a small trailer or a motorhome, staff at Johnnie Walker say they are here to help you find your new home away from home.

Reports also reveal RV dealers in the Las Vegas metro area generate annual sales of more than $250 million.