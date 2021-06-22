Las Vegas Rugby Cup to be played at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rugby will make its debut at the Allegiant Stadium in October when the USA Men’s National Rugby team hosts Ireland.

The inaugural Las Vegas Rugby Cup will be played on October 30, 2021 and the event is expected to occur annually with Las Vegas as the host city.

“It’s thrilling to host an international rugby event of this caliber in Las Vegas, and we can’t wait to welcome the teams and their fans to the Sports Capital of the World,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president.

“Matching up with Ireland for a second time this year, particularly on home soil, gives us a lot to look forward to,” said Gary Gold, USA Men’s Head Coach. “Las Vegas has always put a spotlight on rugby, where we’re excited to follow our Rugby World Cup qualification fixtures on such a big stage.”

The Ireland rugby team shared their excitement for the new Las Vegas Rugby Cup.

“Anytime we have played in the US we have had tremendous support either travelling from Ireland or Irish Rugby fans based in America,” said James Ryan, Ireland Captain for the upcoming July Tests. “We have been lucky to experience some great cities and stadia on our recent trips across the Atlantic, but Las Vegas will be special and to be the first rugby game played at Allegiant Stadium will just make it an even bigger occasion for players and fans alike.”

MGM Resorts International has signed on as the official resort partner.

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 22 with public on-sale starting at 10 a.m. PDT on Friday, June 25. Tickets start at $70 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at this link.