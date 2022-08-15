LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rideshare passenger was hospitalized after a shooting during her ride near the central Las Vegas valley Monday morning.

Police said the passenger was being driven to the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards at around 3:30 a.m. when a man got out of an SUV, walked up to the rideshare car, and began a conversation before shooting multiple rounds into the car.

Police did not specify if he began a conversation with the rideshare driver or the passenger.

The passenger was sitting in the backseat and was shot at least once, police said. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect ran and remains at large, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.