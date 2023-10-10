LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The future of entertainment is orbiting in Las Vegas. Locals and tourists are flocking to the Sphere for an out-of-this-world experience, but with the excitement comes traffic.

Alex Padilla and his family live in Las Vegas and what they thought would be a quick 10-minute ride from home, took almost an hour to just see the Sphere close up.

“Before you would never see this many people walking in the back area near Koval and Sands,” Padilla shared. “It took us literally 40 to 45 minutes to get here.”

With shows like “Postcard from Earth” showing nightly and U2’s residency, rideshare drivers are on edge.

“It was kind of a mess,” rideshare driver, Ivan Belem said. “You have to go in a circle and it’s hard to get through the traffic.”

Lyft driver Andree said the ride isn’t even worth picking up because of how little the payoff is.

“No one wants to stay in traffic to pick up a passenger getting paid just $15 or $20 bucks,” she explained.

Sphere has a designated spot for rideshare drivers to pick up and drop off with crossing guards directing traffic. As for parking on site, prices range from $50 to $125 dollars.