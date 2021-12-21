Las Vegas rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas rideshare driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger who fell asleep in his car, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Tuesday.

Dawed Mekonene, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in the backseat on Saturday morning.

Mekonene then drove the victim to her requested destination, police said.

Police arrested Mekonene on Monday, police said. He faces charges of sexually motivated kidnapping, sexual assault and battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault.

Investigators did not say for which company Mekonene works. 8 News Now is working to get more information about the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 702-828-3421. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.