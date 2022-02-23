LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pablo Fuentes Estrada, 34, was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting a passenger he picked up while working as a rideshare driver in Las Vegas, according to police.

Detectives believe that the suspect may have additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about this crime is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-385-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.