Las Vegas restaurants vary in details of following CDC guidance on masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While other retailers like Target, Walmart and even Costco will follow CDC guidelines, many people aren’t sure what to do when they go to restaurants.

Some restaurant owners are relying on an honor system.

At Gaetano’s Ristorante on Eastern Avenue near St. Rose Parkway, people who are vaccinated have taken off their masks. And some are still keeping masks on.

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

The restaurant’s owners are trusting their customers when they decide they are ready to dine in.

Owner Nicholas Palmeri says Gaetano’s has gone above and beyond to make sure employees and guests are safe, making sure to follow all regulations from the Southern Nevada Health District and the CDC.

“For example, our employees that are vaccinated, they do not have to wear a mask,” Palmeri said.

“Majority of my employees have been with me for seven-plus years and they are like family,” he said.

With the new mask guidelines, this past weekend was definitely a test of what people are comfortable with. Palmeri says some guests still wore masks. Others had them off.

He hopes they are being safe.

Rodrigo Ibarra, vice president of Don Tortaco, says they are still unsure of the best protocol to take.

Customers want to know what to expect — are their favorite restaurants following what other restaurants are doing? Relying on an honor system?

Both restaurant owners said they didn’t necessarily see more revenue this past weekend, but they did notice more people out and enjoying themselves.