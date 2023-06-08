LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Things are heating up at Chef Bradley Ogden’s kitchen.

“We got some order in already, so we are preparing lunch for our guests,” Ogden said.

Guests will be dining at Marche Baccus for Restaurant Week.

Guests take a look at the menu at a local restaurant in Las Vegas (KLAS)

“Every other ticket seems to be a restaurant week ticket which is good,” Ogden said.

The French Restaurant at Desert Shores is just one of more than 200 restaurants coming together to offer a special menu.

“When we crafted this menu we really tried to do something for everyone the lunch menu we have a burger we have a vegetarian dish,” Rhonda Wyatt, the owner of Marche Bacchus said.

Local restaurants prepare for Restaurant Week 2023 (KLAS)

Wyatt said taking part in Restaurant Week goes beyond just eating out, as a portion of the guest’s check goes to Three Square Food Bank.

“We know that hunger in Southern Nevada is an issue we love being part of a restaurant community that is rallying around Three Square,”

Three Square is one of Nevada’s largest food banks.

“Things have gotten better but we still have a lot of need in the community,” Beth Martino, CEO of Three Square said.

Restaurant Week 2023 (KLAS)

Martino is the newest CEO of the food bank and tells 8 News Now they have seen a 25% increase in families going hungry.

Last year, Three Square Food Bank generated $200,000 from Restaurant Week, which helped them buy 600,000 meals for those in need.

Restaurant Week 2023 wraps up on June 16.

For a full list of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, click here.