LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wine Spectator magazine just released its winners in its annual restaurant awards. There are 59 local spots on the list and five received top honors by being named grand award winners.

The Grand Award winners are Guy Savoy, Picasso, Joel Robuchon, Delmonico Steakhouse, and Aureole Las Vegas.

“We have three levels of award. The award of excellence, the best of award of excellence, and the Grand Award which is our top highest honor. Only 97 restaurants in the world currently hold it,” said Cassia Schifter, who is the director of awards for Wine Spectator.

Schifter talked with Good Day Las Vegas about what they look for in a wine list to determine winners.