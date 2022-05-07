It’s been several years since Las Vegas has seen a packed Mother’s Day weekend. But as things return to normal, local businesses are preparing for a rise in customers, and they are ready for the special day.

Mother’s Day might officially be on Sunday, but at The Stove, it’s in full swing.

Open for 4 years near the Anthem area of Henderson, The Stove’s owner John Baez says business from last year doesn’t even compare to this year, with them being completely booked for Mother’s day with over 400 reservations.

Last May, they did half of that with several restrictions still in place, Including social distancing and capacity limits.

“I think we are pretty much far along enough to get it up and running 7 days and especially with the demand,” says Baez. “Gearing up for almost double of what we did last year, but we have more staff now and we’ve found ways to do things more efficiently that help us with our execution.”

With the amount of business The Stove is experiencing, calling and booking a reservation may be the best way to secure a table.