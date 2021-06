LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Foodies, listen up! Las Vegas Restaurant Week returns Monday, June 7, and will last through June 18.

The 14th annual event will focus on supporting the culinary community after it took a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are several businesses participating across the valley, and they’ll offer three-course prix fixe menus.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Three Square Food Bank.

For a full look at the culinary lineup, click here.