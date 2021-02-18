Las Vegas Restaurant Week returns in June with expanded mission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular Las Vegas Restaurant Week will be back in June for its 14th installment but it will be slightly different this year by focusing support on the culinary community which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The 12-day event will take place June 7 – 18. This is an annual event that helps raise money for Three Square Food Bank which helps fight hunger. Last year, Three Square cancelled the annual event because of the pandemic. This year, the event will also help local restaurants.

These are some of the changes this year:

A new take-out component will be available, in addition to traditional dine-in options.

Participating restaurants will have the option of creating the traditional three-course menu, a specialty menu and/or a take-out menu.

“Our culinary community has come together every year for more than a decade to support Three Square and the fight against hunger through Las Vegas Restaurant Week,” said Three Square Food Bank President and CEO Brian Burton. “Southern Nevada has been impacted tremendously by the health and economic fallout of COVID-19, especially our local restaurants. We hope to offer aid through the 12-day event while also benefitting our food-insecure neighbors. “

Burton encourages Las Vegans who are able to join in and support the food and beverage industry.

Chefs and restaurants interested should contact Three Square’s Will Edwards at 702.909.5519 or wedwards@threesquare.org.

About two weeks prior to the event, the mobile-friendly website, RestaurantWeekLV.org, will launch, providing a list of participating restaurants along with take-out and dine-in menus.

