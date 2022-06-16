LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Square Food Bank has announced its Las Vegas Restaurant Week, originally scheduled from June 6 to 17, has been extended until June 24.

In an effort to combat food insecurity, a fixed amount of every meal’s cost at participating restaurants will directly support Three Square and those who are food-insecure in southern Nevada.

Some restaurants, bars, breweries, coffee shops, and special promotions participating in the event have also extended, but dates and hours may vary, and other restaurants may still decide to extend. For the most up-to-date information on extensions, visit this link.

Restaurant week is in its 15th year. Funds donated during last year’s event provided more than 180,000 meals to food-insecure valley residents, according to Three Square.

To donate to the nonprofit, visit this link.