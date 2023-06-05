LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 200 Las Vegas valley restaurants are taking part in this year’s Las Vegas Restaurant Week. It’s a great way to sample some local restaurants and raise money for Three Square food bank to help fight food insecurity.

The popular 12-day event which takes place from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 16, unites restauranteurs and food enthusiasts. The restaurants offer globally inspired flavors which include Italian, Mediterranean, Chinese, Brazilian, Mexican, and more. Each restaurant offers prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

You can check this link for a list of the restaurants participating, the menus, and promotions.

The prices range from $20 to $80 with anywhere from $4 to $6 donated to Three Square which can turn every donated dollar into three meals. It’s estimated one in every seven people in the valley is food insecure.

In 2022, more than 625,000 meals were served to local residents struggling with hunger. Since 2007, this event has resulted in more than 5.5 million meals for people in need. Three Square can turn every donated dollar into three meals.

Diners are encouraged to share their experience on social media by “liking” Las Vegas Restaurant Week and using the hashtag #LVRW. You can also connect with Three Square on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.