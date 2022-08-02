IRS building in Washington DC. Please see my portfolio for other travel and tax related images.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday, a local business owner known for operating three Casa Don Juan restaurants across the Las Vegas valley pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

From 2014 to 2018, Raul Gil, 63, directed his bookkeeper to prepare false books and records for his restaurants that underreported cash sales at the restaurants by approximately $5.1 million, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

It was also reported that Gil then provided false records to his tax return preparer, and directed the three restaurants to underreport their total sales, the state sales tax returns for the restaurants were also false during those years, according to the release.

In total, it is reported that Gil caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $1.6 million.

“Owners of restaurants that conduct a large number of cash transactions have to report all of their income, just like everyone else,” said Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division. “We will investigate and prosecute those who shortchange their honest competitors and fellow citizens by willfully evading these laws.

Gil is scheduled to be sentenced on November 10 and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for tax evasion.