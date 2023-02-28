LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Black History month is coming to a close on a high note with some delicious African food.

Good Day Las Vegas stopped by Calabash African Kitchen to sample some traditional African cooking.

Owner Oulay Fisher likes to incorporate her Gambian and Senegalese heritage into her dishes and shares some of the key ingredients she uses to set her food apart from others. She said the community has been extremely supportive.

Her restaurant opened last year and offers dine-in or carry-out as well as catering.