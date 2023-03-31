LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Spring Valley restaurant was damaged after a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At 5:53 a.m. on Thursday, 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of smoke coming from the roof of China Mama restaurant near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard. One of those calls came from the restaurant’s manager, who was not on the scene but had received a call about the incident.

Clark County firefighters responded to the restaurant where they found fire coming from its front door. Within six minutes, fire crews extinguished the blaze, officials from the Clark County Fire Department said Friday.

No one was found inside the building, and there were no reported injuries. Officials did not give any information on the exact cause of the fire.