Las Vegas resorts’ COVID-19 safety precautions keep visitors coming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is on its road to recovery, with more visitors coming to the city every day. But to keep that going, hotel-casinos will have to avoid any outbreaks.

Several resorts are putting things like on-site testing in place to ensure tourists and employees feel safe being here.

8 News Now spoke to several people who are pleased with the safety protocols in place at their hotels. Many are feeling comfortable exploring again because of it.

And it’s only the beginning…. #VegasReturns… 🎭🎰🎲 but truthfully it never left… just the people did. It seems it’s what everyone is talking about and people in line here are in good spirits 🙌🏽 happy to be out and about with masks ON! 😷 Details tonight at 5/6pm on #8NN pic.twitter.com/i3OO8tF8Nv — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) April 9, 2021

“I’ve appreciated that all the places we have gone to in the hotels and when we walk on the Strip, it’s easy to find sanitizer,” said Leah Nichols, visiting from Utah. She’s here with her four kids, who are on spring break.

Keeping families, like the Nichols, visiting is why Strip hotel-casinos are announcing more testing and safety protocols.

Wynn Las Vegas announced new policies for its employees: either get the COVID-19 vaccine or do weekly testing at their own expense. MGM Resorts is offering employees and guests rapid on-site testing at all their hotels.

Yekaterina Benson, visiting from Oakland, California, is staying at The Cosmopolitan.

“We’re staying at the Cosmo, and so far, we love it, and it’s been safe,” she said. “The room was super clean; they provide you with mask and hand sanitizer.”

The Cosmo is also offering on-site testing for guests and their employees, along with making sure all their guests follow protocols when in the building.

“I’m happy to see that the mask rule is enforced everywhere we go, and I’m happy to see that most people really do follow it,” said Benson.

This is David Clark’s first trip to Vegas, and he says he feels comfortable.

“What do I make of this line? I make this line out to be … this is fabulous,” he said. “This is exactly what everyone wants to see. It’s Las Vegas. It’s great.”

Most of the people we talked to said they aren’t vaccinated yet. The safety precautions from the hotels are why they felt comfortable visiting Las Vegas.

Golden Entertainment Properties, like The STRAT and Arizona Charlie’s, are also set to offer COVID-19 vaccines to their team members and families.