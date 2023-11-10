LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas resort is expected to undergo an “extensive renovation and rebranding transformation” east of the Strip.

Silver Sevens Hotel and Casino will be renamed The Continental Casino and Hotel as part of the rebrand, according to Business Wire.

New rendering of Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino which will undergo an extensive renovation and rebranding transformation, emerging as The Continental Casino & Hotel, according to Business Wire. (Credit: Bergman Walls & Associates & Silver Sevens Casino)

A rooftop bar and lounge, along with the return of Pink Taco restaurant will also take shape under the renovation plans.

“This marks an exciting chapter for our property and company, aligning with our upcoming ZCG/Scuderia Ferrari Team Partner Fan Zone event for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Our vision is to elevate the casino and hotel experience at Silver Sevens while remaining true to its history,” Andrei Scrivens, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Interactive said.

To enhance the overall guest experience, gaming operator Affinity Interactive (AI) will invest in gaming offerings and introduce a range of unique dining options it stated in the release on Thursday.

Silver Sevens Hotel and Casino is located east of the Las Vegas Strip near Flamingo and Paradise Roads.