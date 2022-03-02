LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The congregation at Our Lady Of Las Vegas Church was filled with church goers Wednesday evening symbolizing ash Wednesday but also putting the power of prayer to the test.

“We ask God to be with them,” said Father Gerry Grubczynski. Father Grubczynski has a Polish background, and led his Polish parishioners in prayer as their neighboring country of Ukraine is dealing with the attacks from Russia by their president Vladimir Putin.

“People of Poland understand how it feels to be in a country that gets invaded we saw that in the second world war when the Nazis invaded Poland and now it is their time to pay it forward,” he said.

Other parishioners like David Kowaleski say he fears history will repeat itself. “The worst fear is if he succeeds, he won’t stop and the Polish people are very fearful they will be next,” said Kowaleski.

People outside the Polish community in Las Vegas are also doing what they can to help.

There is a new social media trend starting with people booking Airbnbs in Ukraine for families in need, so hosts can be paid, and refugees can have a place to stay. “The one I did was $22 a night and it is a nice way to help families directly get the money to them now instead of waiting for assistance,” said Katie Baird.

Baird shared her booking with her friends on Facebook, and it quickly went viral causing many others to do the same. “You always hope that if it is a good cause that people will help if it was United States in their position, I would hope people would help us,” she said.

Many organizations are gathering funds to help Ukrainian refugees get to Poland safely. The Polish American Social Club of Las Vegas is helping to organize local efforts.