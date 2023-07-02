LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several new laws passed in the Nevada Legislature are taking effect later in the year, one of which deals with reckless drivers and street racing. 8 News Now spoke to residents who shared their concerns and thoughts on the new law.

“I know one law isn’t going to change everything in one day, it takes time,” local Mike Hermann said.

Hermann has lived in the far northwest valley for almost 20 years and has become accustomed to the sounds of cars racing along the street he lives behind.

The Nevada Legislature passed Assembly Bill 408 which allows police to tow vehicles of reckless drivers without having to arrest them.

“It’s nice to know that at least they are talking about it and that it is being recognized,” Hermann said.

Hermann’s neighbors agree and say the lack of streetlights and speed bumps caused their neighborhood to quickly become a public racetrack.

“We don’t need someone endangering our lives on a regular basis because they want to have fun and they walk away from it like it’s a game,” local Antonio Henderson said.

The goal of the new law is to not only get these cars off of the streets but also into the hands of their rightful owners as many of these cars are reported stolen.

“First and foremost, as a parent it’s scary. I’m happy that they are enforcing it, someway and somehow,” local Diana Payes said.

There is a provision in the bill that makes it cheaper for someone to get their car back after it has been towed.

AB408 officially takes effect on October 1, 2023.