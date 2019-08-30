Las Vegas residents react to deadly sledgehammer attack; police say it was random

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a small bit of relief for neighbors after a gruesome murder at a local laundromat. The accused killer is behind bars. Metro Police said Clinton Taylor, 36, murdered a woman with a sledgehammer early Thursday morning.

According to Metro, the woman was doing her laundry alone when a man she didn’t know bludgeoned her to death with a sledgehammer.

Neighbors are still trying to come to grips with what happened.

“Oh, my god, no, no, no, no! It’s awful. Unbelievable,” said Victoria Martines, a resident who lives in the area.

“I couldn’t believe it; it’s just terrible,” said Ardella Nabe, resident who lives nearby.

Police believe the attack at the laundromat near Rancho and Washington was a random attack.

“I can tell you it’s definitely a disturbing crime when you have a victim who is bludgeoned with a sledgehammer doing laundry in the morning at a business,” said Lt. Ray Spencer, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said the victim called 911 around 5 a.m. saying a man was outside with a sledgehammer. The operator heard her scream before the line was disconnected.

“You never know when things are going to happen. You just have to be aware; just be aware and check on things,” Nabe said.

When police arrived, they found her bludgeoned to death. He body was lying right outside the front door.

“It’s very sad to hear that,” Martines said.

Taylor was discovered just a few blocks away holding the sledgehammer that was covered in blood.

“They should not be out alone that early in the morning like that,” Nabe said. “I don’t go out at night anyway, and if I do, it’s with company, and they take me out.”

Taylor is in police custody facing an open murder charge. He is expected in court Friday morning.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the victim at a later date.