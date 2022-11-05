LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home.

Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand down. That’s when police drew their weapons and fired shots, killing him.

Residents in the neighborhood recall what they heard and how well they knew the man involved.

“My daughters and I were sitting down having Sabbath dinner and we heard three very loud distinct gunshots,” Shuntel Oladokun-Williams said.

“We knew what they were, but we didn’t think they were right here on the block,” she added.

“I used to see him all the time and say hello,” Frank Scanga said. “He used to come to the mailbox, and he seemed like a decent guy,” Scanga added.

Later that evening, another officer-involved shooting happened in the southwest valley. A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man who had taken a hostage. That same man was a suspect in a fatal shooting earlier that afternoon.

“The hostage and the suspect were currently in the area of the 6200 block of West Spring Mountain Road and SWAT was requested to the area; As a result, we were able to rescue the hostage unharmed and a SWAT officer fired his weapon, and that suspect was found deceased on scene,” Lieutenant Jason Johansson with LVMPD said.

The initial shooting involving that suspect happened on Kipling Street near Jones and US- 95 where a man was found shot to death inside a home. That home is right across the way from neighbor Pete Mackey who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years.

“It was a little scary to come home and see the entire neighborhood roped off and not knowing what was going on while walking into the aftermath of it all,” Mackey said.