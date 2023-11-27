LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Heating experts revealed their tips to 8 News Now as Las Vegas residents prepare to brave colder temperatures.

“We keep our thermostat at 72 degrees, and we have noticed the drop in the temperature has made bills go up a decent amount,” North Las Vegas resident, Antonette Ventura said.

With the increase in heating bills, many including Joyce and Fred Lokken are wondering how to deal with it.

“We’ve seen quite a difference, a couple of hundred dollars,” Joyce said.

“The electric bills keep going up and up like crazy and we try to keep the thermostat down, but it keeps going up,” Fred expressed.

Luckily for them, their grandson is a senior technician with Bumble Breeze.

“It’s hitting pretty hard right now. It went from being decent in temperatures to doing a drastic drop,” Wesley Lokken shared.

As for advice on how to keep your home warm and not break the bank? Experts advise residents to keep the temperature between 68 and 72 degrees.

“That should maximize your savings when it comes to your power bill,” he shared.

Another quick tip is to set the thermostat in your home and forget it.

When turning the heating system on and off, it’s the initial start-up that can draw the most power.

Setting it and forgetting it in a long-term sense is going to save you more money when it comes to physical temperature,” he added.

Another tip is to change air filters every two to three months during the winter season.

“If the system can’t breathe, it can’t perform which causes stress,” Lokken said.

Those lucky enough to have a fireplace that doesn’t use gas should use it. Space heaters can be a portable and effective way to stay warm in targeted areas of the house.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, the average American household is expected to pay anywhere from $787 to just over $2,000 in heating costs between October and March.